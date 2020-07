Scientists Eye TB Vaccine As Weapon To Battle COVID-19

New research supports the use of the tuberculosis vaccine Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) as a tool in the fight against the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

According to CNN researchers found that countries in which many people have been given the vaccine were less likely to die from COVID-19.

That doesn't mean that BCG somehow reduces the risk of severe illness from a coronavirus infection.