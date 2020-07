THE HONEYMOON PHASE movie Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:23s - Published 2 days ago THE HONEYMOON PHASE movie THE HONEYMOON PHASE movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Struggling young lovers, Tom and Eve, must endure a 30-day scientific experiment. Room, board, $50,000 and a month alone together in research facility housing. What could possibly go wrong. Director: Phillip G. Carroll Jr. Writer: Phillip G. Carroll Jr. Stars: François Chau, Tara Westwood, Ione Butler 0

