LOST GIRLS AND LOVE HOTELS movie - Alexandra Daddario, Carice Van Houten

LOST GIRLS AND LOVE HOTELS movie trailer - Plot synopsis: Margaret (Alexandra Daddario) finds herself in the glittering labyrinth of Tokyo by night and as a respected english teacher of a Japanese flight attendant academy by day.

With little life direction, Margaret searches for meaning with fellow ex-pats (Carice Van Houten) in a Japanese dive bar, drinking to remember to forget and losing herself in love hotel encounters with men who satisfy a fleeting craving.