Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Pep Guardiola says he is "a lot" confident that Manchester City will win its UEFA appeal on Monday and again compete in Europe.Raheem Sterling’s superb treble and goals from Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva earned City a 5-0 success at the Amex Stadium which assures them of finishing runners-up to runaway Premier League champions Liverpool.

Sterling scores hat-trick as City hit Brighton for five [Video]

Sterling scores hat-trick as City hit Brighton for five

Raheem Sterling struck a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Brighton 5-0, Pep Guardiola confident ahead of CAS decision.

Credit: Reuters - Sports
Pep Guardiola salutes David Silva after he stars in Newcastle rout [Video]

Pep Guardiola salutes David Silva after he stars in Newcastle rout

Pep Guardiola hailed David Silva after the veteran Spaniard delivered an inspirational display in Manchester City’s 5-0 thrashing of Newcastle on Wednesday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Pep Guardiola: City must cut out errors or risk FA Cup and Champions League exit [Video]

Pep Guardiola: City must cut out errors or risk FA Cup and Champions League exit

Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City side to cut out the mistakes – or risk their Champions League and FA Cup bids falling short.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

Sterling hat-trick as Man City hit five against Brighton

 Raheem Sterling scores his third hat-trick of the season as Manchester City sweep Brighton aside to ensure they will finish in second place in the Premier..
BBC News

Sterling hat-trick as Man City hit five at Brighton

 Raheem Sterling scores his third hat-trick of the season as Manchester City sweep Brighton aside to ensure they will finish in second place in the Premier..
BBC News
Man City to learn European fate on Monday [Video]

Man City to learn European fate on Monday

Manchester City will learn the outcome of their Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) appeal over a two-year UEFA ban from European football on Monday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports

Lampard frustrated after Sheffield United thrashing [Video]

Lampard frustrated after Sheffield United thrashing

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was visibly frustrated after his side fell to a surprising 3-0 defeat against Sheffield United. The Blues began the day in third place in pursuit of a Champions League place, but could fall out of the top four on Monday if both Leicester and Manchester United win their game in hand.David McGoldrick scored his first Premier League goal to give the Blades the lead and pounced again in the second half to seal a stunning victory after Oli McBurnie’s fine header had given them a 2-0 half-time lead.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

McGoldrick fires Sheffield United into top six as they beat Chelsea

 Sheffield United move into the Premier League top six with a convincing victory over Champions League-chasing Chelsea.
BBC News

Man Utd 'won't go crazy' if we miss out on Champions League - Solskjaer

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will not "panic" if they miss out on next season's Champions League.
BBC News

Man City 5-0 Newcastle: Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, David Silva, Raheem Sterling score

 Manchester City return to winning ways in the Premier League by thrashing hapless Newcastle at Etihad Stadium.
BBC News

CAS will hear Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban from European competition [Video]

CAS will hear Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban from European competition

Manchester City's appeal against a a two-year ban from European competition to be heard by CAS

Credit: Reuters - Sports
Premier League clubs to resume training from Tuesday [Video]

Premier League clubs to resume training from Tuesday

Premier League clubs will return to training on Tuesday after agreeing to allow "small group" sessions to begin.

Credit: Reuters - Sports

Pep Guardiola confident Manchester City will be in Champions League next season

Pep Guardiola is confident Manchester City will be playing Champions League football next season...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •News24BBC Local News


Manchester City: Pep Guardiola believes club will win appeal against European ban

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola expects the club to win their appeal against Uefa's two-year...
BBC Sport - Published

Manchester City Starting XI: We predict Pep Guardiola's starting team as they travel down to the South Coast to face Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City Starting XI: We predict Pep Guardiola's starting team as they travel down to the...
Shoot - Published


Credit: Sky Sports UK
