Pep Guardiola 'a lot' confident Manchester City will win UEFA appeal

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Pep Guardiola Spanish professional association football player and manager
Sterling scores hat-trick as City hit Brighton for five
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:56Published
Pep Guardiola salutes David Silva after he stars in Newcastle rout
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Pep Guardiola: City must cut out errors or risk FA Cup and Champions League exit
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:18Published
Manchester City F.C. Association football club
Sterling hat-trick as Man City hit five against BrightonRaheem Sterling scores his third hat-trick of the season as Manchester City sweep Brighton aside to ensure they will finish in second place in the Premier..
BBC News
Sterling hat-trick as Man City hit five at BrightonRaheem Sterling scores his third hat-trick of the season as Manchester City sweep Brighton aside to ensure they will finish in second place in the Premier..
BBC News
Man City to learn European fate on Monday
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:25Published
UEFA Champions League European association football tournament
Lampard frustrated after Sheffield United thrashing
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
McGoldrick fires Sheffield United into top six as they beat ChelseaSheffield United move into the Premier League top six with a convincing victory over Champions League-chasing Chelsea.
BBC News
Man Utd 'won't go crazy' if we miss out on Champions League - SolskjaerOle Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will not "panic" if they miss out on next season's Champions League.
BBC News
Raheem Sterling English footballer
Man City 5-0 Newcastle: Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, David Silva, Raheem Sterling scoreManchester City return to winning ways in the Premier League by thrashing hapless Newcastle at Etihad Stadium.
BBC News
Gabriel Jesus Brazilian footballer
CAS will hear Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban from European competition
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:28Published
Premier League clubs to resume training from Tuesday
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 07:43Published
Falmer Stadium football stadium
Premier League Association football league in England
Bernardo Silva Portuguese footballer
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources