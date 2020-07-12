Global
H.S. Baseball: Prep vs Westside, St. Albert vs. Essex
H.S. Baseball: Prep vs Westside, St. Albert vs. Essex
Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 01:25s - Published
2 days ago
Creighton Prep beat Westside & St. Albert took care of Essex.
