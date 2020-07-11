Donald Trump wears mask in public for first time

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published
Donald Trump wore a mask during a visit to a military hospital, the first time the US president has been seen in public with the type of facial covering recommended by health officials as a precaution against spreading coronavirus.

Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation

Democrats blast Trump for Stone commutation

[NFA] Democrats condemned Trump's decision to commute Roger Stone's prison sentence as an assault on the rule of law. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:53Published
Trump publicly dons mask for first time

Trump publicly dons mask for first time

[NFA] President Donald Trump, who has avoided wearing a mask in public even as the coronavirus pandemic spread, donned one Saturday at a military medical facility outside Washington. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:50Published

Robert Mueller breaks his silence and condemns Trump for commuting Roger Stone's sentence

 The former special counsel Robert Mueller made a rare move on Saturday to publicly defend his two-year investigation into allegations of collusion between the..
WorldNews

