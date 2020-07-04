Global  
 

Victoria Beckham could 'not be happier' for son Brooklyn Beckham after he announced his engagement
Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:01s
Victoria Beckham could "not be happier" for her son Brooklyn Beckham after he announced his engagement to actress Nicola Peltz.

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham's boozy Zoom chats in lockdown [Video]

Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham's boozy Zoom chats in lockdown

Eva Longoria has revealed she and best friend Victoria Beckham have been having boozy catch ups on Zoom.

Brooklyn Beckham gets engaged [Video]

Brooklyn Beckham gets engaged

Brooklyn Beckham has confirmed he is engaged to American actress Nicola Peltz.Brooklyn, the eldest child of David and Victoria Beckham, revealed in an Instagram post that he had asked Peltz, 25, to marry him two weeks ago.

Brooklyn Beckham is engaged to Nicola Peltz: 'I am the luckiest man in the world'

 Brooklyn Beckham announced his engagement to "Transformers" actress Nicola Peltz. He wrote that he proposed two weeks ago.
