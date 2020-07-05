Harsh Vardhan inspects 10,000-bed COVID facility at Radha Soami Beas

On July 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed COVID-19 situation in the country in a meeting attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Member of NITI Aayog, Cabinet Secretary and other senior officials of the central government. PM directed that awareness about COVID should be disseminated widely.
Around 2000 beds made of polypropylene (a recyclable material) by BubbleGuard Division Nilkamal Limited have been donated for Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Delhi amid coronavirus outbreak in the national capital. While speaking to ANI, the Executive Director of company, Mihir Parekh said, "When pandemic began, we began creating a range of COVID-19 solutions, including beds and virus-guard partitions for offices and buses, using polypropylene (a recyclable material). It can be assembled in less than three minutes." "We have supplied over 4000 beds to hospitals in Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Jharkhand and several other locations. We have donated 2000 beds to Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in Delhi," he added.
A team of 30 freshly inducted doctors of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has been deployed at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital in Delhi. They have been deployed at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chattarpur on July 06. These doctors have been deployed at the centre as their first posting in service. Total confirmed coronavirus cases in the national capital is about to touch 1 lakh mark. While speaking to media, the Medical Officer (Assistant Commandant) of ITBP, Dr Sagardeep Grewal said, "We are extremely proud to be serving the nation at the time of COVID-19 crisis. We will put our best efforts to save the country and its people."
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is the nodal agency to operate the 10,000 bedded Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital at Radha Soami Beas in Chattarpur. At the inaugural ceremony, DG of ITBP, SS Deswal said, "Our doctors, nurses and paramedic staff will take care of this COVID-19 care facility. ITBP has experience of several months in handling COVID patients. Initially, ITBP was deployed at quarantine centres. We are also running a 200 bedded centre for the forces in Noida. We are confident to handle any number of patients here." As per the last bulletin of Delhi Health Department, Delhi has a total of 97,200 COVID-19 cases including 68,256 recovered cases and 25,940 active cases.
Lt Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal visited Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chattarpur on July 05. He inaugurated the 10,000 bed-facility for COVID-19 patients at the centre and also inspected the facility at the Radha Soami Satsang Beas. The entire facility at the centre is air-conditioned with all the basic amenities. The cases of coronavirus have crossed 94,000-mark in the national capital
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made sand art of megastar Amitabh Bachchan at Puri beach in Odisha on July 12. He wrote a message 'Millions of blessings with you' on it. Patnaik also wished speedy recovery of Bachchan family. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for COVID-19 on July 11 while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were tested coronavirus positive on July 12. Jaya Bachchan's COVID-19 report was negative.
Special 'Ardaas' was performed at Gurudwara Yahiyaganj for Amitabh Bachchan's good health in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on July 12. Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek tested COVID-19 positive on July 11. Gurudwara Yahiyaganj's Secretary, Manmohan Singh Happy said, "May God heal them fast and save them and the whole world from this pandemic." Meanwhile in Kolkata, actor's fan club organised 'Yajna' for Big-B's speedy recovery. The 'Yajna' will be continued till Amitabh Bachchan's recovers. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were also tested positive on July 12 while COVID-19 report of Jaya Bachchan was negative.