Harsh Vardhan inspects 10,000-bed COVID facility at Radha Soami Beas
Duration: 02:58s
Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan on July 12 visited the 10,000-bed Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre at Radha Soami Beas in Chattarpur in the national capital.

He took stock of the situation at the humongous facility to ensure proper treatment for the COVID patients.

The Health Minister wore PPE kit before interacting with COVID patients at the centre where he also inspected the availability of essentials required for treatment.

