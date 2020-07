The Kissing Booth 2 on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix romantic comedy The Kissing Booth 2, directed by Vince Marcello.

It stars Joey King, Joel Courtney, Jacob Elordi, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Taylor Perez and Molly Ringwald.

The Kissing Booth 2 Release Date: July 24, 2020 on Netflix Are you excited for The Kissing Booth 2?

