Philip Pullman criticises 'disgraceful' Government
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:52s - Published
Philip Pullman criticises 'disgraceful' Government

Philip Pullman criticises 'disgraceful' Government

Author Philip Pullman says he is looking forward to a review into the Government's response to Covid-19 after criticising the approach to the crisis.

Sir Philip Pullman to release previously unseen Lyra novella [Video]

Sir Philip Pullman to release previously unseen Lyra novella

Sir Philip Pullman discusses the release of a never-before-seen short story, Serpentine, which is to be published in October, exploring another episode in the story of his beloved heroine Lyra Belacqua.

Social distancing, wearing masks is 'maryada' at present, says PM at Ram temple event

 PM Modi on Wednesday recalled the significance of the path of 'maryada' associated with Lord Ram in the backdrop of the situation created by Covid-19 and..
Black-owned businesses twice as likely to fail during pandemic

 Fed finds "disturbing relationship" between areas hit by COVID-19 and the economic health of Black-owned businesses.
517 inmates test positive for COVID-19 in Arizona prison, nearly half of its population

 Nearly half of the Arizona State Prison Complex Tucson Whetstone Unit inmate population tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, officials said.
 
13 Cardinals Players and Staff Test Positive for COVID-19 [Video]

13 Cardinals Players and Staff Test Positive for COVID-19

Seven players and six staff members were confirmed to have contracted the virus last week.

India's Covid-19 recovery rate rises to 67.19%; case fatality drops to 2.09%: Govt

 A total of 51,706 patients have recuperated from Covid-19 in India in a span of 24 hours, the highest in a day, pushing the recovery rate to 67.19 per cent on..
