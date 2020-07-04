Bournemouth still alive in fight for survival after beating Leicester

|
Bournemouth hammer 10-man Leicester to boost survival hopesBournemouth come from behind to beat 10-man Leicester City and boost their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Premier League.
BBC News
Bournemouth v Leicester CityPreview followed by live coverage of Sunday's Premier League game between Bournemouth and Leicester City.
BBC News
Bournemouth denied by late VAR decision in draw with SpursCallum Wilson's late effort is ruled out by VAR as Bournemouth draw with Tottenham to stay three points from safety.
BBC News
Manchester United 5-2 Bournemouth: Mason Greenwood scores twice in crushing winTeenager Mason Greenwood scores two superb goals as in-form Manchester United hammer relegation-threatened Bournemouth.
BBC News
Tottenham Hotspur 2-1: Arsenal: Toby Alderweireld heads winner as Spurs come from behindToby Alderweireld heads the winner as Tottenham come from behind to beat Arsenal and move above their north London rivals in the Premier League.
BBC News
12-year-old arrested over racial abuse targeted at Wilfried ZahaCrystal Palace footballer ws subjected to vile racist abuse over Instagram ahead of the Premier League match against Aston Villa
Independent
Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
Man City to learn ban appeal verdict - everything you need to knowBBC Sport looks forward to Monday's verdict on Manchester City's appeal against their two-year Champions League ban.
BBC News
Wolves 3-0 Everton: Hosts boost Champions League hopesWolves boost their chances of claiming a place in next season's Champions League with a comprehensive home victory over Everton.
BBC News
