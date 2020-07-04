Global  
 

Bournemouth still alive in fight for survival after beating Leicester
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Bournemouth still alive in fight for survival after beating Leicester

Bournemouth still alive in fight for survival after beating Leicester

Eddie Howe declared Bournemouth’s Premier League relegation scrap “alive” after an astonishing second-half fightback shocked Champions League-chasing Leicester.Dominic Solanke ended his top-flight goal drought with a timely brace as the struggling Cherries dragged themselves back from the brink to move within three points of safety following a stunning 4-1 win.

