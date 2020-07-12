Employee At Blessed Trinity Parish Tests Positive For Coronavirus
The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh announced several South Hills churches will be closed this week after an employee of Blessed Trinity Parish tested positive for coronavirus.
PUHSD Governing Board President tests positive for COVID, raises concerns for testingGoverning Board President for Phoenix Union High School District has tested positive for COVID-19.
Bollywood Mega Star In Hospital With COVIDCNN reports that Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus.
The news was revealed Saturday from his official Twitter account.
"I have tested CoviD..
Viral Posts This Week: Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For Covid-19Amitabh Bahcchan and Abhishek Bachchan on social media confirmed they have both been tested positive for novel coronavirus and have been admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. The nation prays..