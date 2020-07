Catholic Diocese Of Pittsburgh Temporarily Closes Blessed Trinity Parish Churches After Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:34s - Published 1 week ago Catholic Diocese Of Pittsburgh Temporarily Closes Blessed Trinity Parish Churches After Employee Tests Positive For Coronavirus The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh is closing all of its facilities in the Blessed Trinity Parish in the South Hills and parts of Pittsburgh after an employee tested positive for coronavirus; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like