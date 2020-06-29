Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coins Are The New Toilet Paper
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:19s - Published
Coins Are The New Toilet Paper

Coins Are The New Toilet Paper

As Michael George reports, quarters, nickels, dimes and pennies are in short supply (2:19).WCCO 4 News At 10 - July 12, 2020

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Most selfish humans alive': Family slammed for extreme toilet paper hoard

A homeowner has been slammed for stocking up on, and even flaunting, huge amounts of toilet...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this

yagurlharley

Madelein 3. Your local stores are not receiving enough allocated coins for the increasing cash flow from reopening businesse… https://t.co/ICNiFkHqLa 2 hours ago

mdphillips1985

Sunshine Patriot✝️🛐🇺🇸🐸 The push for a cashless one world currency is strong. #NWO is trying hard to happen. https://t.co/TwD6OiDLSN 2 hours ago

Sandman90701996

🏴‍☠️Jolly Jay of Darkwater🏴‍☠️ @catahoulasrule @monica_sassy @realDonaldTrump At least we have toilet paper and don’t have to use coins. 3 hours ago

JoshR_2011

Joshua Richardson These conspiracies are getting outta hand. The world isn’t going cashless for the “New World Order” nor is the gove… https://t.co/cnYjc2OOtf 7 hours ago

DebbieRhoden57

Debbie RT @AdrBell: The Latest Pandemic Shortage: Coins Are The New Toilet Paper https://t.co/zuBiYzgm5Y 8 hours ago

AdrBell

Adrienne Bell The Latest Pandemic Shortage: Coins Are The New Toilet Paper https://t.co/zuBiYzgm5Y 8 hours ago

tarkle21

Lady Tarkleton National coin shortage? Did we learn nothing after the great toilet paper shortage? Who’s hogging the coins?! 9 hours ago

vtuss

Vince Tuss @baconjess @CoachBois Here: https://t.co/xVI3NTU4J9 9 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dog Leaves a Trail of Toilet Paper Destruction [Video]

Dog Leaves a Trail of Toilet Paper Destruction

Occurred on July 8, 2020 / Apex, North Carolina, USA Info from Licensor: "I discovered that my boxer dog, Max, left a toilet paper trail of destruction through the house. The hall closet was..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:48Published
Lovebird loves to jump around in toilet paper roll [Video]

Lovebird loves to jump around in toilet paper roll

Peach, the cute lovebird squeezes inside a tube of toilet paper and rolls around, to her owner's amusement. The funny clip was captured in the family's Washington home in 2019.

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:03Published
Huge Pile of Toilet Paper [Video]

Huge Pile of Toilet Paper

Occurred on June 16, 2020 / Macquarie Fields, New South Wales, Australia Info from Licensor: "This video was recorded in an area where I was working at. A lady had a mountain of packed toilet paper..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 03:33Published