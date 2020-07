At least 21 injured in explosion & fire on naval ship in San Diego

At least 21 injured in explosion & fire on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego.

The blaze was reported on USS Bonhomme Richard, military officials said.

The flames sent up a huge plume of dark smoke visible around San Diego.

Seventeen sailors and four civilians have been hospitalized.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

