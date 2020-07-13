The new Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept Interior Design in the studio

With its dimensions, the Audi Q4 Sportback e-tron concept also takes its position in the upper third of the compact class.

Its road space requirements qualify the electric SUV as an agile all-rounder.

In terms of the interior, by contrast, its wheelbase of 2.77 meters (9.1 ft) puts it at least one class higher.

As there is no transmission tunnel restricting the space, the Q4 Sportback e-tron concept offers unsuspected spaciousness and comfort, especially in terms of legroom at the front and even more in the rear.

The color scheme emphasizes the sense of spaciousness.

While light, warm colors dominate the upper section of the cabin, the dark carpet in the floor section provides a contrast.

The headlining, the window pillars and the upper section of the door rail and dash panel are fitted with white and beige microfiber textiles.

Sustainability is the top priority not only in terms of the electric drive in the Audi Q4 and Q4 Sportback: The floor covering is made of recycled materials.

Instead of chrome-plated metal decor frames, the surfaces are covered with a high-quality multi-layer paint finish.

The painted frosted Plexiglas on the applications creates an intensive depth effect.

Four seats with integrated head restraints are upholstered with comfortable Alcantara material manufactured with exquisite workmanship.

Double seams stitched with thick yarn adorn the upholstery.