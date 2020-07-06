Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

1-Year-Old Boy Shot To Death In Brooklyn
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:57s - Published
1-Year-Old Boy Shot To Death In Brooklyn

1-Year-Old Boy Shot To Death In Brooklyn

A 1-year-old boy was shot to death overnight near a playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

CBS2's John Dias has the latest on the gun violence in New York City.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Shots ring out at Brooklyn cookout injuring 1-year-old boy, 3 men: report

A 1-year-old boy and three men were shot at a cookout outside a Brooklyn park on Sunday night, law...
FOXNews.com - Published

CA teen speaks on surviving 30 hours in woods, fleeing after gunman shot and killed his father

A 15-year-old California boy is speaking out after his father was shot and killed in front of him on...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

Rangel8814

R. Cunha RT @BasedPoland: Jessica Doty Whitaker was killed by #BlackLivesMatter supporters on July 5th in #Indianapolis. She was shot to death afte… 1 minute ago

crzydug

Douglas Walker RT @1776Stonewall: Last week 24-yr-old Jessica Doty Whitaker was shot to death following argument with BLM supporters. They shouted “Black… 7 minutes ago

Tommywiilsee

Tc. RT @DailyCaller: Jessica Doty Whitaker was shot to death along a canal in Indianapolis last weekend after either she or someone in her grou… 10 minutes ago

justjim00001

JimDarrh @JRubinBlogger No Covid-19 deaths but a one year old was shot to death. That's how well the useless worthless piss… https://t.co/y3mJGyLawy 13 minutes ago

Thatssoatlanta1

Joi RT @DrRJKavanagh: Pennsylvania prosecutors say they will try a 13-year-old boy as an adult in the death of his 9-year-old brother, who he a… 14 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Maryland Boy Uses Poetry To Process Racism, Police Brutality, George Floyd's Death [Video]

Maryland Boy Uses Poetry To Process Racism, Police Brutality, George Floyd's Death

An 11-year-old boy from Columbia turned to writing after watching the video of the death of George Floyd.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:35Published
Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher who raped and later married a student, dead at 58 [Video]

Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher who raped and later married a student, dead at 58

Mary Kay Letourneau, teacher who raped and later married a student, dead at 58

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:00Published
2 Dead In Flatbush Fire [Video]

2 Dead In Flatbush Fire

A 12-year-old boy and a 69-year-old man were killed in a fire in Flatbush, Brooklyn on Monday. CBS2's Dana Tyler reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:41Published