1-Year-Old Boy Shot To Death In Brooklyn
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:57s - Published
1-Year-Old Boy Shot To Death In Brooklyn
A 1-year-old boy was shot to death overnight near a playground in Bedford-Stuyvesant.
CBS2's John Dias has the latest on the gun violence in New York City.
A 1-year-old boy and three men were shot at a cookout outside a Brooklyn park on Sunday night, law...
FOXNews.com - Published
A 15-year-old California boy is speaking out after his father was shot and killed in front of him on...
CBS News - Published
