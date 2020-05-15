Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man City's European ban overturned
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Man City's European ban overturned

Man City's European ban overturned

Manchester City's two-year ban from European soccer has been overturned by the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS), the Lausanne based court said on Monday.

Francis Maguire reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Manchester City F.C. Manchester City F.C. Association football club

Manchester City overturn two-year ban from European competition on appeal to Cas

 Manchester City successfully overturn their two-year ban from European club competitions.
BBC News
Manchester City win appeal against European ban [Video]

Manchester City win appeal against European ban

Manchester City’s two-season European ban has been lifted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback [Video]

Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback

Mourinho’s side had to beat the Gunners to stay in the race for Europa League qualification and they moved above their opponents thanks to Toby Alderweireld’s 81st-minute winner.Arsenal had taken an early lead through a superb Alexandre Lacazette strike, but a defensive error allowed Son Heung-min to level the tie less than three minutes later.The result lifts Spurs into eighth place, two points above Arsenal and into a position which would be enough for Europa League qualification if Manchester City are not allowed to compete in next season’s Champions League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Court of Arbitration for Sport Court of Arbitration for Sport International arbitral body for sports disputes

Man City to learn European fate on Monday [Video]

Man City to learn European fate on Monday

Manchester City will learn the outcome of their Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) appeal over a two-year UEFA ban from European football on Monday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:25Published
CAS will hear Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban from European competition [Video]

CAS will hear Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban from European competition

Manchester City's appeal against a a two-year ban from European competition to be heard by CAS

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:28Published

Lausanne Lausanne Capital city of the canton of Vaud, Switzerland

Weightlifting could lose spot in Olympics says IOC's Bach [Video]

Weightlifting could lose spot in Olympics says IOC's Bach

Bach says weightlifting could lose it's Olympic place

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:52Published
IOC wants athletes' dialogue as protest calls grow louder [Video]

IOC wants athletes' dialogue as protest calls grow louder

Athletes will discuss and decide on how best to support the core Olympic values "in a dignified way" says Bach

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:21Published
"We don't know how Olympics money will be spent" - Tokyo 2020 CEO [Video]

"We don't know how Olympics money will be spent" - Tokyo 2020 CEO

Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto says it's not clear how Olympics money will be spent.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:38Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Man City European ban: Appeal decision set to be announced on Monday morning

Pep Guardiola is convinced Manchester City will escape a two-year Champions League ban, with the...
talkSPORT - Published Also reported by •BBC News


UEFA respond after CAS overrule Man City Champions League ban decision

UEFA respond after CAS overrule Man City Champions League ban decision UEFA have released a statement after Manchester City won their appeal against a European ban, meaning...
Daily Star - Published Also reported by •Independent


News24.com | BREAKING | Manchester City's European ban lifted on appeal

Manchester City will be free to play Champions League football next season after the CAS lifted a...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Western Morning NewsBelfast Telegraph



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Man City Euro ban overturned: What next? [Video]

Man City Euro ban overturned: What next?

Chief reporter Bryan Swanson analysis Manchester City's overturned European ban and discusses where it leaves the club and UEFA.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:32Published
Man City's name 'dragged through mud' [Video]

Man City's name 'dragged through mud'

Manchester City fans who made an anti-UEFA banner say the club's reputation has been tarnish even though their European ban is overturned.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:21Published
'Man City will be able to plan better' [Video]

'Man City will be able to plan better'

Stephen Warnock and Sue Smith think Manchester City's players will feel more settled after the club's European ban was overturned.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:32Published