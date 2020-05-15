Man City's European ban overturned

|
|
Manchester City F.C. Association football club
Manchester City overturn two-year ban from European competition on appeal to CasManchester City successfully overturn their two-year ban from European club competitions.
BBC News
Manchester City win appeal against European ban
Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback
Court of Arbitration for Sport International arbitral body for sports disputes
Man City to learn European fate on Monday
CAS will hear Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban from European competition
Lausanne Capital city of the canton of Vaud, Switzerland
Weightlifting could lose spot in Olympics says IOC's Bach
IOC wants athletes' dialogue as protest calls grow louder
"We don't know how Olympics money will be spent" - Tokyo 2020 CEO
|
