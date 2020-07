Second stimulus package Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:13s - Published 3 minutes ago Second stimulus package A question you or your loved ones may be asking, will we be getting a second stimulus check. This month is expected to be crucial to see if lawmakers in DC can come together and pass something. 0

Tweets about this Sassy Peace GOOD & BAD News | Stimulus Check 2 & Second Stimulus Package Update July... https://t.co/CNAcrSGXet via @YouTube ju… https://t.co/VrJcvUQldi 36 minutes ago Jeff @thehill Stop diminishing the need for a second stimulus package and check for more than $40,000 and they may have a chance. Losing me. 1 hour ago Randy McMillon I haven't changed my opinion on president Trump but with most Americans needing additional financial assistance fro… https://t.co/f3Iyt3xv9f 1 hour ago Mermaid Ninja RT @MommyRN815: @senatemajldr At what point do you plan on signing the second stimulus package? Or do you not care about the American peopl… 1 hour ago Laura 🍑 Any reason why there hasn’t been a second stimulus package?? No help for restaurants. No plan for school re opening… https://t.co/zijk6RJwhJ 1 hour ago dana l burton $2000 Second Stimulus Check & Stimulus Package Update July 13,2020 https://t.co/HjAOr6A3Y0 via @YouTube 2 hours ago laptoptravel Is a Second Stimulus Payment Check be Coming? White House adviser Navarro said he's confident another stimulus pack… https://t.co/DlxIf9D4Es 2 hours ago [email protected] RT @AngelaBrauerTV: Washington is considering another stimulus package, but this time, it could be limited to those who make $40,000/year o… 2 hours ago