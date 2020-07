Second stimulus relief talks may start soon Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:56s - Published 5 minutes ago Second stimulus relief talks may start soon Right now there is a push for Congress to work on passing another Stimulus Relief Bill to help Americans. House speaker Nancy Pelosi says he's willing to skip the August recess and stay in Washington to get a bill to President Trump. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend WE WILL HAVE IT SOONER RATHERTHAN LATER BECAUSE PEOPLEREALLY NEED TO HAVE IT ."RIGHT NOW -- THERE IS A PUSHFOR CONGRESS TO WORK ON PASSINGANOTHER STIMULUS RELIEF BILL --TO HELP AMERICANS.HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI SAYSSHE'S WILLING TO SKIP THEAUGUST RECESS AND STAY INWASHINGTON TO GET A BILL TOPRESIDENT TRUMP.LENDING A FINANCIAL HAND TO THEAMERICAN WORKFORCE IS SOMETHINGTHAT HAS BI-PARTISAN BACKINGREP.NANCY PELOSI/D-HOUSE SPEAKER "THIS ISN'T ABOUT GOVERNMENT ORPHILOSOPHY OR ANY POLITICALDIFFERENCE OF OPINION, THISABOUT MEETING THE NEEDS OF THEAMERICAN PEOPLE AT THE TIME OFA PANDEMIC THAT HAS LOST ABOUT40-MILLION JOBS."MAJORITY LEADER MITCH MCCONNELLSAYS - HE WANTS THE NEXTSTIMULUS PACKAGE TO INCLUDELIABILITY PROTECTIONS FORBUSINESSES, RESTAURANTS ANDSCHOOLS....WITH A PRICE LIMITUNDER ONE-TRILLION DOLLARS.VCONSUMER PRICES WENT UP IN JUNE





You Might Like

Tweets about this WNY News Now There's a push to have talks about another economic stimulus package to help the country cope with the ongoing Coro… https://t.co/6Ao2YwtyMt 30 minutes ago John Lorinc RT @CNNNewsource: The AM Advantage package is now available on the Newsource Website. COVID: SECOND STIMULUS RELIEF TALKS MAY START SOON @L… 2 hours ago LEX 18 News Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell visited Cynthiana and had a stern message about masks. McConnell also hinted… https://t.co/gei7hbFwCN 4 hours ago CNN Newsource The AM Advantage package is now available on the Newsource Website. COVID: SECOND STIMULUS RELIEF TALKS MAY START S… https://t.co/02TrG7xmak 9 hours ago CNN Newsource COVID: SECOND STIMULUS RELIEF TALKS MAY START SOON (4AMET) - https://t.co/jYa59LN1eg 11 hours ago

Related videos from verified sources Second stimulus package



A question you or your loved ones may be asking, will we be getting a second stimulus check. This month is expected to be crucial to see if lawmakers in DC can come together and pass something. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:13 Published 3 days ago