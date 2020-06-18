Trump's plan for 'dreamers' will not include amnesty -WH

|
U.S. President Donald Trump's planned executive order on immigration will not include amnesty for migrants, known as Dreamers, who are in the U.S. illegally but arrived in the country as children.
That’s according to a White House spokesman who issued a statement Friday after Trump said his executive order would involve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
That program - known as DACA - currently protects hundreds of thousands of such immigrants from deportation and provides them work permits… but does not offer a path to citizenship.
Trump on Friday told the Spanish-language TV network Telemundo - quote - “I am going to do a big Executive Order, I have the power to do it as President and I'm going to make DACA a part of it.” And, the president said: “We will give them a road to citizenship.” The White House statement, however, said Trump's executive order would establish a merit-based immigration system and said Trump would work with Congress on a legislative solution that "could include citizenship…” but no amnesty.
This all comes after the U.S. Supreme Court last month blocked Trump’s bid to end DACA, which was created in 2012 by then-president Barack Obama.
But that ruling did not prevent Trump from trying again to end the program.
