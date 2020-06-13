BLM activist tased and detained by police during protest clash in Brooklyn

A protest for Blue Lives Matter was met with a Black Lives Matter counter-protest in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn on July 12.

Black Lives Matter protester James Bolden is seen being tased in this video, which took place around 5th Avenue and 67th Street.

The filmer commented: "It started when a large group of cops in riot gear chased after "The General".

When I got to the scene I saw them arresting him and James Robert getting tased and arrested shortly after.

"NBC New York showed a video of a protester who looks like James Bolden, where he appears to launch a helmet into the crowd of Pro Cop protesters earlier on, we did not personally witness that incident and are unaware if it was related.

"While tension were high many things were thrown by both sides of the protest."