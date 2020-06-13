Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BLM activist tased and detained by police during protest clash in Brooklyn
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:50s - Published
BLM activist tased and detained by police during protest clash in Brooklyn

BLM activist tased and detained by police during protest clash in Brooklyn

A protest for Blue Lives Matter was met with a Black Lives Matter counter-protest in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn on July 12.

Black Lives Matter protester James Bolden is seen being tased in this video, which took place around 5th Avenue and 67th Street.

The filmer commented: "It started when a large group of cops in riot gear chased after "The General".

When I got to the scene I saw them arresting him and James Robert getting tased and arrested shortly after.

"NBC New York showed a video of a protester who looks like James Bolden, where he appears to launch a helmet into the crowd of Pro Cop protesters earlier on, we did not personally witness that incident and are unaware if it was related.

"While tension were high many things were thrown by both sides of the protest."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Alleged Trump supporter beaten by protesters at Black Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn [Video]

Alleged Trump supporter beaten by protesters at Black Lives Matter rally in Brooklyn

Clashes broke out between Black Lives Matter protesters and pro-police protesters in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn on Sunday (July 12). Footage shows an alleged Donald Trump supporter being beaten by..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published
Rightwing protesters clash with police in London [Video]

Rightwing protesters clash with police in London

Rightwing demonstrators, who announced they would turn out on Saturday to protect London's monuments from anti-racism protesters, were involved in scuffles with police outside Parliament. In and around..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 01:53Published
Hong Kong police arrest legislator Ted Hui during Causeway Bay protest anniversary [Video]

Hong Kong police arrest legislator Ted Hui during Causeway Bay protest anniversary

Hong Kong riot police arrested pro-democracy legislator Ted Hui on the evening of June 12, during an activist gathering to mark the anniversary of the Causeway Bay protests. Video shows press and..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:51Published