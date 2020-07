Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57

Actress Kelly Preston Dead at 57 The "Twins" star had been privately battling breast cancer for two years.

Preston’s husband, John Travolta, took to social media to share the news.

John Travolta, via Instagram Preston and Travolta met in 1988 during a screen test for the film, "The Experts." She is survived by Travolta, daughter Ella and son Benjamin.