Amazing moment baby turtles emerge from nest and walk into the ocean

This is an amazing moment dozens of newborn green sea turtles hatched and crawled into the sea on Koh Samui island in southern Thailand.

Nighttime footage shows the 61 baby turtles climbing out of the nest on the beach and walked straight to the sea on July 10.

They will spend their lives in the ocean.

The vet from the Marine and Coastal Resources Research Center later came to examine the nest, a hole dug in the sand by the turtle mother, the following morning.

Pimchanok Prachamkhai said it was a delightful moment watching the turtles begin their lives in the sea.

She said: "We considered this to be a great step for the centre as we are trying to make the beach clean and safe for the sea creatures to live their natural life.

"Almost all of the eggs hatched and we hope that more turtles will be born on the beach, so we have encouraged residents to help to keep the area clean.'' Wildlife staff found that 61 babies survived out of 68 eggs.

One baby turtle died in the hole and there were seven undeveloped eggs.