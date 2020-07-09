White House Is Throwing Dr. Fauci Under Bus, Jim Cramer Says

Jim Cramer: Stock Market Isn't Shrugging Off COVID Concerns, It's Accepting ThemJim Cramer weighs in on the markets and why it seems markets aren't reacting negatively to rising coronavirus cases.
Jim Cramer: NFL’s Plan for Fall Has Everything to Do with MoneyIs it safe for football to return? The NFL and college teams are grappling with this question.
Costco June Sales Have Everything to Do with Masks, Jim Cramer SaysCostco reported strong June net sales. Jim Cramer tweets that it has a lot to do with the warehouse's mask policy.