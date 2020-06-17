Tesla cut the price of its sport utility vehicle Model Y by $3,000, just four months after its launch, as the U.S. electric carmaker seeks to maintain sales momentum in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elon Musk Richer Than Warren Buffett (CNN) Tesla CEO Elon Musk just zoomed past Warren Buffett on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index to become the world's seventh wealthiest person. Musk's fortune rose more than $6 billion Friday after Tesla's stock surged 11% to a record $1,544 per share, according to Bloomberg. At the same time, Buffett's fortune fell this week after he donated nearly $3 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway stock to charity — part of his plan to give away most of his wealth to philanthropic ventures.

Tesla has reduced the price of its mid-sized Model Y SUV by $3,000 after cutting prices of the Model 3, Model S and Model X up to $5,000 in May.

Tesla slashes Model Y price amid pandemic The discount comes months after Tesla cut the prices for its Models 3, X, and S. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

