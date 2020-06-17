Tesla slashes Model Y price

Elon Musk is officially richer than Warren Buffett. Tesla stock, of which Musk is the largest holder, continues to hit record highs. Musk is worth 70-billion dollars. Tesla stock is up 259% in 2020 compared with the benchmark S&P 500 index's 1% gain. Buffett, meanwhile, donated almost $3 billion of Berkshire Hathaway stock, causing his riches to shrink.
(CNN) Tesla CEO Elon Musk just zoomed past Warren Buffett on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index to become the world's seventh wealthiest person. Musk's fortune rose more than $6 billion Friday after Tesla's stock surged 11% to a record $1,544 per share, according to Bloomberg. At the same time, Buffett's fortune fell this week after he donated nearly $3 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway stock to charity — part of his plan to give away most of his wealth to philanthropic ventures.
In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. They catch up on the Tesla Model Y, as well as the..
Occurred on June 13, 2020 / Chandler, Arizona, USA Info from Licensor: "I was getting my car washed in my Tesla Model 3. It was a conveyor model wash that pulls your car through and you put your car in..