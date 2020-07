8,000 California inmates to be released due to COVID-19 concerns Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:30s - Published 7 hours ago 8,000 California inmates to be released due to COVID-19 concerns There is more information about the state's plan to release inmates from jails and prisons across California in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend OUR TOP STORY...WE'RE LEARNING MORE ABOUT THESTATE'S PLAN TO RELEASE INMATESFROM JAILS AND PRISONS ACROSSCALIFORNIA... IN AN EFFORT TOSTOP THE SPREAD OF COVID-19.THE CALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OFCORRECTIONS ANDREHABILITATION ESTIMATES UP TO8-THOUSAND PEOPLE COULD BEELIGIBLE FOR RELEASE BY THE ENDOF NEXT MONTH.THAT'S IN ADDITION TO THEALREADY 10-THOUSANDPEOPLE RELEASED SINCE THE STARTOF THE PANDEMIC.THIS MORNING... WE SPOKE WITHDISTRICT ATTORNEYCYNTHIA ZIMMER.. WHO SAYS THEREWILL BE 200 INMATES COMINGTO KERN COUNTY... ADDING THATNUMBER COULD GROW.ZIMMER CALLING THE RELEASE OFTHESE INMATES A PUBLIC SAFETYDISASTER.OC: "WHAT WE'VE SEEN IN THE PASTISNOT THE CASE."THE C-D-C-R SAYS IT'S ALL IN ANEFFORT TO MAXIMIZEAVAILABLE SPACE TO ALLOW MOREPHYSICAL DISTANCING, ANDREDUCE THE RISK OF TRANSMISSION.ACCORDING TO THE C-D-C-R... INORDER TO BE ELIGIBLE FORRELEASE, INMATES MUST MEET THEFOLLOWING CRITERIA.-HAVE 180 DAYS OR LESS TO SERVEON THEIR SENTENCE...-ARE NOT CURRENTLY SERVING TIMEFOR DOMESTICVIOLENCE OR A VIOLENT CRIME ASDEFINED BY LAW...-HAVE NO CURRENT OR PRIORSENTENCES THAT REQUIRETHEM TO REGISTER AS A SEXOFFENDER UNDER PENALCODE 290...-AND MUST NOT HAVE AN ASSESSMENTSCORE THATINDICATES A HIGH RISK FORVIOLENCE.....ACCORDING TO THE C-D-C-R,EACH PERSON WILL BE TESTSED FORCOVID-19 WITHIN 7 DAYS OFRELEASE.RIGHT NOW -- THE HOUSE COMMITTEE





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources 23ABC Interview: Kern County DA Cynthia Zimmer



Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer speaks with 23ABC's Bayan Wang About State's Decision to Release Inmates Due to COVID-19 Concerns Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 11:47 Published 1 hour ago COVID Causes California To Consider Release Of 8,000 State Prisoners



Thousands of inmates in California state prisons could be released as early as August. This is in an attempt to curb the spread of covid-19, a frequently deadly disease. The disease itself is caused.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 3 days ago Loved ones worry for inmates at prisons with COVID-19 outbreaks



There are more than 2,200 inmates and more than 700 prison employees with active COVID-19 cases in California. Credit: KTXL Duration: 01:54 Published 3 days ago