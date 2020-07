'Suicide note found in Bengal BJP MLA's shirt pocket,' says West Bengal Police

A suicide note has been recovered from BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray's pocket.

The West Bengal MLA was found hanging on Monday near his home in Dinajpur.

In suicide note, two people have been held responsible for the death.

BJP has blamed the ruling TMC govt for Ray's death.

State BJP unit has called for a 12-hour bandh in North Bengal districts.