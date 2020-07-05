Global  
 

BJP MLA found hanging in West Bengal, police recovers suicide note
A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging one kilometer away from his house near a tea stall in Dinajpur district.

Local residents spotted him hanging and called the police immediately.

A suicide note has been recovered from his pocket in which 3 persons have been named responsible for his death.

Raiganj SP Sumit Kumar said, "Today, body of MLA Hemtabad, Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging in Balia, Uttar Dinajpur.

A suicide note has been recovered from his pocket in which 3 persons have been named as responsible for his death.

Further investigation is underway."

BJP adopts 'wait and watch policy' on Rajasthan: Sources

 Asked if there is a possibility of Sachin Pilot joining the BJP, the sources quickly stated, "One thing is definite that Pilot has made up his mind that he will..
Rajasthan govt crisis: Rahul's envy causing Cong's destruction, says Uma Bharti

 Amid the crisis in the Congress government in neighbouring Rajasthan, senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti on Monday accused..
BJP demands CBI inquiry in killing of West Bengal BJP MLA

BJP demands CBI inquiry in killing of West Bengal BJP MLA

While speaking to media in Kolkata on July 13, the National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rahul Sinha spoke on death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray. He said, "We demand Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the killing of BJP MLA from Hemtabad, Debendra Nath Ray." "Trinamool Congress is behind this killing and has made it look like a suicide. I request West Bengal CM to order CBI inquiry to find the truth behind the killing," Rahul Sinha added.

Suicide or murder? BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy found hanging near residence in West Bengal's Hemtabad

 BJP West Bengal and Roy's family has claimed that he was "killed and then hung". On the other hand, a suicide note was found from the MLA's pocket.
'Suspected heinous killing' of Debendra Nath Ray speaks of 'gunda raj' in West Bengal: BJP

 BJP president JP Nadda on Monday termed the death of party leader Debendra Nath Ray as a "suspected heinous killing" and alleged that it showed the "gunda raj..
IndiaTimes

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demands thorough investigation into woman panchayat officer suicide case

 In a letter to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, she said the young and honest officer posted in Ballia had raised several questions on the..
IndiaTimes

