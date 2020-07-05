BJP MLA found hanging in West Bengal, police recovers suicide note

A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging one kilometer away from his house near a tea stall in Dinajpur district.

Local residents spotted him hanging and called the police immediately.

A suicide note has been recovered from his pocket in which 3 persons have been named responsible for his death.

Raiganj SP Sumit Kumar said, "Today, body of MLA Hemtabad, Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging in Balia, Uttar Dinajpur.

A suicide note has been recovered from his pocket in which 3 persons have been named as responsible for his death.

Further investigation is underway."