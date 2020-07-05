BJP MLA found hanging in West Bengal, police recovers suicide note

|
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
BJP adopts 'wait and watch policy' on Rajasthan: SourcesAsked if there is a possibility of Sachin Pilot joining the BJP, the sources quickly stated, "One thing is definite that Pilot has made up his mind that he will..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan govt crisis: Rahul's envy causing Cong's destruction, says Uma BhartiAmid the crisis in the Congress government in neighbouring Rajasthan, senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti on Monday accused..
IndiaTimes
BJP demands CBI inquiry in killing of West Bengal BJP MLA
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:00Published
Debendra Nath Roy
Suicide or murder? BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy found hanging near residence in West Bengal's HemtabadBJP West Bengal and Roy's family has claimed that he was "killed and then hung". On the other hand, a suicide note was found from the MLA's pocket.
DNA
West Bengal State in Eastern India
'Suspected heinous killing' of Debendra Nath Ray speaks of 'gunda raj' in West Bengal: BJPBJP president JP Nadda on Monday termed the death of party leader Debendra Nath Ray as a "suspected heinous killing" and alleged that it showed the "gunda raj..
IndiaTimes
Dinajpur District, Bangladesh District in Rangpur Division, Bangladesh
Uttar Dinajpur district District of West Bengal in India
Ballia City in Uttar Pradesh, India
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra demands thorough investigation into woman panchayat officer suicide caseIn a letter to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, she said the young and honest officer posted in Ballia had raised several questions on the..
IndiaTimes
