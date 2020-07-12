Global  
 

CID arrests man in connection with West Bengal BJP leader's death case
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s - Published
CID arrests man in connection with West Bengal BJP leader's death case

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) team has arrested one person, Niloy Singh on July 15, in connection with the death case of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray.

MLA's body was found hanging in Bindal near his village home on July 13.

Niloy Singh's name was written in the suicide note.

