BJP demands CBI inquiry in killing of West Bengal BJP MLA

Rajasthan govt crisis: Rahul's envy causing Cong's destruction, says Uma BhartiAmid the crisis in the Congress government in neighbouring Rajasthan, senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti on Monday accused..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan Transport Minister confident of winning 'number game' in state
Uma Bharti blames Rahul Gandhi for Rajasthan political crisis
Thoothukudi custodial death case: CBI team arrives in TN's Madurai
Tuticorin custodial death: CBI team to arrive today to begin probe, directed by HC to file status report by July 28A CBI counsel informed a bench of Justice Sathyanarayanan and Rajamanickam that a team of seven CBI officers from Delhi would reach Madurai on Friday.
DNA
'Suspected heinous killing' of Debendra Nath Ray speaks of 'gunda raj' in West Bengal: BJPBJP president JP Nadda on Monday termed the death of party leader Debendra Nath Ray as a "suspected heinous killing" and alleged that it showed the "gunda raj..
IndiaTimes
Suicide or murder? BJP MLA Debendra Nath Roy found hanging near residence in West Bengal's HemtabadBJP West Bengal and Roy's family has claimed that he was "killed and then hung". On the other hand, a suicide note was found from the MLA's pocket.
DNA
Hindutva leader Tapan Ghosh dies battling Covid-19A former RSS leader, Ghosh is the second politician in the state to die due to Covid-19. Last month, Trinamool Congress MLA succumbed to the contagion. Condoling..
IndiaTimes
Hindu Samhati leader Tapan Ghosh dies battling COVID-19Hindu Samhati founder and senior leader, Tapan Ghosh succumbed to COVID-19 at a hospital in Kolkata on Sunday.
DNA
COVID-19: 'Ardaas', 'Yajna' performed for Amitabh Bachchan's speedy recovery
TMC government has to go lock, stock and barrel: J P NaddaLauding Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee for fighting for a united India and opposing the "appeasement politics" of Jawaharlal Nehru, Nadda said it is..
IndiaTimes
