BJP demands CBI inquiry in killing of West Bengal BJP MLA
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:00s - Published
BJP demands CBI inquiry in killing of West Bengal BJP MLA

BJP demands CBI inquiry in killing of West Bengal BJP MLA

While speaking to media in Kolkata on July 13, the National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rahul Sinha spoke on death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray.

He said, "We demand Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the killing of BJP MLA from Hemtabad, Debendra Nath Ray." "Trinamool Congress is behind this killing and has made it look like a suicide.

I request West Bengal CM to order CBI inquiry to find the truth behind the killing," Rahul Sinha added.

