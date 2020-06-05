BJP demands CBI probe in death of party's WB MLA after meeting President Kovind

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by party's national general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Union Minister of State (MoS) for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Babul Supriyo met President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi on July 14.

They met President Kovind over death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray, whose body was found hanging on July 13.

The delegation also apprised him about the "deteriorating" law and order situation in West Bengal.

While speaking to ANI, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "Killing is being covered up as suicide.

We demanded President for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe as we don't trust any agency of Bengal government." "We told that such a government has no right to be in power," he added.