BJP demands CBI probe in death of party's WB MLA after meeting President Kovind
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) delegation led by party's national general secretary, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Union Minister of State (MoS) for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Babul Supriyo met President Ram Nath Kovind in Delhi on July 14.
They met President Kovind over death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray, whose body was found hanging on July 13.
The delegation also apprised him about the "deteriorating" law and order situation in West Bengal.
While speaking to ANI, Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "Killing is being covered up as suicide.
We demanded President for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe as we don't trust any agency of Bengal government." "We told that such a government has no right to be in power," he added.
Members and workers of the state unit of BJP staged protest over the death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray. MLA was found hanging in Bindal near his village home. West Bengal BJP has called 12-hr 'bandh' in the districts of North Bengal tomorrow, over the incident. BJP's Central Observer for West Bengal, Kailash Vijayvargiya on the incident said, "We've demanded CBI probe. We'll meet Home Minister tomorrow. If President gives time, we'll let him know of the anarchy in West Bengal."
While speaking to media in Kolkata on July 13, the National Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rahul Sinha spoke on death of BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray. He said, "We demand Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the killing of BJP MLA from Hemtabad, Debendra Nath Ray." "Trinamool Congress is behind this killing and has made it look like a suicide. I request West Bengal CM to order CBI inquiry to find the truth behind the killing," Rahul Sinha added.
A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging one kilometer away from his house near a tea stall in Dinajpur district. Local residents spotted him hanging and called the police immediately. A suicide note has been recovered from his pocket in which 3 persons have been named responsible for his death. Raiganj SP Sumit Kumar said, "Today, body of MLA Hemtabad, Debendra Nath Roy was found hanging in Balia, Uttar Dinajpur. A suicide note has been recovered from his pocket in which 3 persons have been named as responsible for his death. Further investigation is underway."
After Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called a 12-hour 'bandh' in the districts of North Bengal on July 14 to protest over the death of party MLA Debendra Nath Ray, shops in Siliguri and Raiganj were seen..
