West Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray found dead; BJP fires at Mamata govt Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:13s - Published 1 week ago West Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray found dead; BJP fires at Mamata govt West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faces fire yet again. This after BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray was found dead near his home. BJP President JP Nadda lashed out at the Mamata Banerjee govt. West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar has called for a thorough probe. BJP leader's family has demanded CBI inquiry into the incident. State BJP leadership termed the death a 'cold-blooded murder' by TMC. 0

