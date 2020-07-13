Trump Retweets Chuck Woolery Saying 'Everyone Is Lying' About COVID-19

Trump Retweets Chuck Woolery Saying 'Everyone Is Lying' About COVID-19 The 79-year-old talk and game show host took to Twitter on Monday to express his opinions about the current health pandemic.

Chuck Woolery, via Twitter Woolery also tweeted his support for schools to reopen later this year.

Chuck Woolery, via Twitter President Trump retweeted both statements.

Woolery's comments angered many Twitter users.

@KatieS/Twitter According to Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. currently has over 3.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 137,000 deaths.