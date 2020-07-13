Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Retweets Chuck Woolery Saying 'Everyone Is Lying' About COVID-19
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Trump Retweets Chuck Woolery Saying 'Everyone Is Lying' About COVID-19

Trump Retweets Chuck Woolery Saying 'Everyone Is Lying' About COVID-19

Trump Retweets Chuck Woolery Saying 'Everyone Is Lying' About COVID-19 The 79-year-old talk and game show host took to Twitter on Monday to express his opinions about the current health pandemic.

Chuck Woolery, via Twitter Woolery also tweeted his support for schools to reopen later this year.

Chuck Woolery, via Twitter President Trump retweeted both statements.

Woolery's comments angered many Twitter users.

@KatieS/Twitter According to Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. currently has over 3.3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 137,000 deaths.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

'Everyone is lying': Trump retweets game show host Chuck Woolery's baseless claims about COVID-19

The White House is making a concerted effort to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci as he becomes...
CTV News - Published


Tweets about this

TruckThatFump

Truck Fump New post (Trump retweets game show host Chuck Woolery's baseless claim that 'everyone is lying' about ...) has been… https://t.co/7Z5P8ZSYMw 2 minutes ago

chicalola

Theresa Fernandez Idiots!!!! Donald Trump Retweets Chuck Woolery's COVID-19 Conspiracy Theory https://t.co/OzNy7bmKNJ 2 minutes ago

disabledsenior

Disabled Senior Trump Retweets Right-Wing Game Show Host’s COVID-19 Conspiracy Theory - https://t.co/LZbByxMuK9 3 minutes ago

AllentownBfloNY

🇮🇪KAMcGloin🇺🇸🌈🐾🐾💯 Trump retweets game show host Chuck Woolery's baseless claim that 'everyone is lying' about coronavirus https://t.co/tLuzMRoAhd 6 minutes ago

poliscikeith

Keith A. Preble Who should we listen to: Chuck Woolery (NO!) who knows zilch about science/medicine or educated scientists and doct… https://t.co/JiqAJ8RA6S 7 minutes ago

prinmonita

Elatenido RT @grantstern: How many retweets has Donald Trump given Dr. Fauci vs. Chuck Woolery? 9 minutes ago

andthereitisnt

Michelle Anderson RT @CTVNews: 'Everyone is lying': Trump retweets game show host Chuck Woolery's baseless claims about COVID-19 https://t.co/JcizJuq7fj http… 10 minutes ago

datluv1

Doreen Thomas-Lovell Trump Retweets Chuck Woolery Saying CDC Is Lying About COVID-19 https://t.co/wjNlrVDbzG 11 minutes ago