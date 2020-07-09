Global  
 

DeSean Jackson Accepts Holocaust Survivor's Invitation To Visit Auschwitz
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:26s - Published
DeSean Jackson Accepts Holocaust Survivor's Invitation To Visit Auschwitz
The invitation comes after Jackson's anti-Semitic social media posts.
DeSean Jackson accepts invite to visit Auschwitz

Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson accepted an invitation to visit Auschwitz during a Zoom call with...
ESPN - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostTMZ.com



