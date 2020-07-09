DeSean Jackson Accepts Holocaust Survivor's Invitation To Visit Auschwitz

tripgreat RT @ScottJW: Wow. If this actually happens, it could be a great learning exprience for not just DeSean, but a lot of people on the horrors… 49 seconds ago
DeSean Jackson, Julian Edelman Will Get Together To 'Educate One Another'Jackson is making amends with the Jewish community.
More NFL Stars Weigh In on DeSean Jackson's Anti-Semitic Social Media PostsJulian Edelman invited Jackson to the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.
Julian Edelman Responds To DeSean Jackson: 'No Room For Anti-Semitism In This World'On Thursday morning, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman -- one of the most prominent Jewish players in NFL history -- shared his thoughts on DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts.