Reopening schools nationwide

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend AND MANY STATES ACROSS THENATION DEALING WITH THE SAMEISSUES.MEANWHILE...THE PRESIDENT ISSAYING THE C-D-C'S GUIDELINESFOR SCHOOLS ARE TOO TOUGH..AND THE SECRETARY OF EDUCATIONIS ALSO SIDING WITH HIM URGINGKIDS TO RETURN TO CLASS.A-B-C'S ANDREW DYMBURT HAS THEDETAILS.IN THE BACKDROP OF ALL THEDEVASTATION CAUSED BY THEPANDEMIC -- FROM RISINGHOSPITALIZATIONS, SURGES INCASES AND DEATHS AND HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS REACHING THEBREAKING POINT- IS A CALL FORSCHOOLS TO REOPEN IN THE FALL.((SOT TRUMP SCHOOLS TO REOPEN))BACK TO SCHOOL SHOULD BE THERULE, NOT THE EXCEPTION.((SOT BETSY DEVOS (CNN): "THEREISNOTHING IN THE DATA THAT WOULDSUGGEST THAT KIDS BEING BACK INSCHOOL ISDANGEROUS TO THEM.."))DATA FROM THE COVID TRACKINGPROJECT, WOULD SUGGESTOTHERWISE.[GFX1] THE U.S.SET NEW RECORDS LAST WEEK FORNEW INFECTIONS IN THE COUNTRYAND FLORIDA JUST SHATTERED THERECORD FOR THE HIGHEST DAILYINCREASE OF ANY STATE SINCE THEPANDEMIC BEGAN- WITH 15,300 NEWCASES EASILY SURPASSING EARLIERSINGLE DAY CASE NUMBERS SET BYCALIFORNIA AND NEW YORK.MIAMI MAYOR FRACIS SUAREZSIDESTEPPING THE QUESTION IFKIDS WILL BE BACK IN THECLASSROOM WHEN FALL ROLLSAROUND.((SOT GMA MAYOR SUAREZ: I HAVENO IDEA WHETHER THEY'LL BEBACK IN SCHOOL, YES OR NO.OUR SUPERINTENDENT IS THE ONETHAT RUNS OUR SCHOOL SYSTEMSAND HE HAS INDICATED THAT HE'SNOT GOING TO PUT OUR CHILDRENAT RISK)) IN TEXAS - ANOTHERHOT SPOT - HOUSTON SCHOOLDISTRICT LEADERS WILL ANNOUNCETHEIR IN-CLASS EDUCATION PLANSNEXT WEEK.THE MAYOR SAYS HE WANTSCHILDREN TO RETURN BUT ONLY IFCASES AND HOSPITALIZAITONSDROP.((SOT "YOU DON'T SEND KIDSBACK TO SCHOOL WHEN THERE'S ARAGING FIRE AND THE FIRE ISSTILL BURNING IN AUGUST.PUT THE FIRE OUT IN JULY.")) AGAIN, THE EDUCATIONSECRETARY NOT PROVIDING MUCHIN THE WAY OF PANDEMIC PROTOCOLOR HOW TO KEEP KIDS ANDTEACHERS SAFE.((SOT DEVOS: TO SAY NOT WHATWE CAN'T DO, BUT WHAT WE'REGOING TO DO AND WHAT WE CAN DO.// WE'RE -- WE'RE A COUNTRY OFACTION.WE'RE A COUNTRY OF DOERS.)) TAG: THE MIXED MESSAGING -REACHING THE DEPTHS OF THE OVALOFFICE AS WELL.A LEAKED WHITE HOUSE MEMO -FIRSTED REPORTED BY THEWASHINGTON POST - CONTAINS ALIST OF COMMENTS MADE BY DOCTORANTHONY FAUCI - IN AN EFFORT TODAMAGE HIS REPUTATION WITHINTHE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION.WHITE HOUSE SOURCES SAY FAUCIIS SOMETIMES REFERRED TO AS"DOCTOR GLOOM AND DOOM." ANDREWDYMBURT ABC NEWS WASHINGTONDESPITE PANDEMIC-VMORE PEOPLE HIT THE ROAD OVERTHE FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND THAN