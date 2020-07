Officials tracking business coronavirus guideline compliance Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:11s - Published 9 minutes ago Officials tracking business coronavirus guideline compliance NEWS: State and County teams have inspected thousands of businesses for their compliance with coronavirus safety protocols. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THAT BRINGS THE TOTAL NUMBER OFCASES TO MORE THAN-28-THOUSAND.THE STATE HEALTH DEPARTMENTALSO REPORTED NO NEW DEATHS.SO FAR...MORE THAN-440-THOUSAND TESTS HAVE BEENPERFORMED IN THE STATE.AS COVID 19 NUMBERS CONTINUE TOCLIMB- - OFFICIALS ARE TRYINGTO MAKE SURE BUSINESSES COMPLYWITH SAFETY ORDERS - TO AVOIDANY CHANCE OF ANOTHERSHUTDOWN..13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER SEANDELANCEY JOINS US NEAR THE ONLYBUSINESS - - PUNISHED BY COUNTYOFFICIALS IN THE VALLEY SO FAR.SEAN DELANCEY THIS LOWE'S ONNORTH NELLIS IS THE ONLY ONECOUNTY OFFICIALS SAY THEY'VEPENALIZED - - FOR NOT FOLLOWINGTHE RULES.INCLUDING MASK WEARING - ANDSOCIAL DISTANCING.BUT THEY'VE WARNED PLENTY OFOTHERS - - AND STATE ANDFEDERAL OFFICIALS ARECRACKING DOWN TOO.PKG THEY'RE OUT IN EVERYCOMMUNITY.STATE - - AND COUNTY OFFICIALSCHECKING TO MAKE SUREEVERYONE'S DOING THEIR PART TOCONTAIN THE DEADLY CORONAVIRUS.CLARK COUNTY'S INSPECTORS -HAVE CHECKED OUT 53 HUNDREDBUSINESSES - - WARNING DOZENSFOR MASK VIOLATIONS - ANDFAILURE TO ENFORCE SOCIALDISTANCING.LIKE THE MANDALAY BAY - ARIA -- AND SILVERTON CASINOS.THE STATE - IS ALSO KNOCKINGON DOORS.CARREON "THEY ARE INITIALLYDOING OBSERVATIONS." VICTORIACARREON ADMINISTERS THEDIVISION OF INDUSTRIALRELATIONSHIPS SHE SAYS A 40PERSON TEAM UNDER OSHA HASVISITED - NEARLY TWO THOUSANDBUSINESSES - CHECKING FOR SIGNS- AND COMPLIANCE BY STAFF ANDCUSTOMER ALIKE.VICTORIA CARREON "WE HAVE ASMANY OF THEM AS WE CAN OUTTHERE AT ONE TIME, AND THEY'RESTARTING TO VISIT THEBUSINESSES WHERE WE THINK THEYCAN HAVE THE MOST IMPACT.LIKE BUSINESSES WHERE AT LOT OFPEOPLE GATHER - AT ONE TIME.YOU HAVE TO FAIL AN INSPECTIONTWICE TO GET CITED - - ANDTHEY'VE HIT JUST SHY OF 98BUSINESSES STATEWIDE WITH HEFTYFINES.AVERAGING 44 HUNDRED UP NORTH -AND 59 HUNDRED IN SOUTHERNNEVADA.CARREON "THE INITIAL FINESTARTS OUT AT ABOUT $13,500 ANDTHERE ARE REDUCTIONS BASED ON ANUMBER OF FACTORS." SEANDELANCEY CARREON SAYS YOU CANALWAYS CALL THE OSHA OFFICES TOREPORT BAD BEHAVIOR - - ANDTHEY HAVE A TEAM SET TO HELPBUSINESSES WITH COMPLIANCE -JUST A PHONE CALL AWAY.SEAN DELANCEY - - 13 ACTIONNEWS.THIS AFTERNOON--PARENTS WILL





