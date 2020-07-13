Tupelo city hall to reopen tommorow

Positive for the coronavirus last friday at city hall in tupelo.

City administrators closed city hall to the public today and every city hall employee got a chance to take the coronavirus test.

Wayne hereford joins us live from city hall where he talked with the mayor about what's next at city hall.

Mayor jason shelton says that safety is the number one issue for everyone at city hall and for its visitors.

He says the person that tested positive for the coronavirus did not interact with the general public so workers didn't contact anyone outside of city hall.

"just trying to make sure we have a safe enviornment here.

Our employees are safe."

Tupelo city hall employees lined up for testing inside the building this afternoon as a precaution.

Mayor jason shelton says that its a sure way to insure the safety of citizens who enter city hall.

He says the city hall worker that tested positive for the coronavirus did not interact with the public .

"the individual that tested positive here was not someone that worked with the public .

She was in our finance department .

If youi came to city hall for a business permit, or yard sale permit , or a building permit you would not have interacted with that individual."

The mayor says that in his opinion the general no one in the general public that has been inside of city hall is in danger.

He says the workers cleaned the building over the weekend and city hall should be back in normal operation tomorrow.

