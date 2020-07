Bruins back on ice in Boston for training camp ahead of NHL restart Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:09s - Published 1 day ago Bruins back on ice in Boston for training camp ahead of NHL restart Four months after the NHL suspended the season, the B's are back together to begin their chase for the 2020 Stanley Cup title. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TODAY.SPORTSCENTER 5’S CHRIS GASPERREPORTS FOR US TONIGHT.REPORTER: READY TO CHASEHOCKEY’S SILVER PRIZE, THE BLACKAND GOLD BACK ON THE ICE FORTRAINING CAMP.THE NHL STARTED PHASE THREE OFITS COMEBACK PLAN.COACH BRUCE CASSIDY DONNED AMASK, A CONCESSION OTHERS ALLGRACING THE ICE FOR THE HOURPLUS SESSION, BUT DAVIDPASTRNAK, WHO TIED FOR THE NHLGOALS LEAD, WAS ABSENT.HE IS STILL IN TESTING PROTOCOL.