Bruins set to host all-star game

the austin bruins weren't so sure that they were going to be able to host training camps at riverside arena this summer.

"* that was because the city council originally voted against laying ice in the arena this summer... but after the community voiced their concern... they changed their mind... which was perfect timing for the upcoming camps this month.xxx ice baby, we're ready for hockey.

It's july, but you know what?

It's like christmas in july for us, we're ready to get going.

During the week of july 28th.... the austin bruins will welcome 160 hockey players to spam town for its annual camp.

All of them with hopes of making the bruins roster.

Tj chillot explains the process.

It'll get trimmed down after one day to 80, and then it'll get trimmed down again to 40.

Those 40 kids will be returning bruins, draft picks, tenders, kids who were invitied to the camp and they're basically fighting it out for the final roster and that'll be the austin bruins.

Those final 40 will take part in the all?

"*star game on july 31st at riverside arena.

The team announced today the game is still taking place and that 250 tickets are on sale.

Chillot says the phone has been ringing off the hook today because hockey fans are excited to get back into an arena for live sports.... making this year's all-star game even more exciting.

"*star game even more exciting.

It's tenfold this year because they don't have the other sports to attract any of their attention.

They don't have a lot of baseball options, they don't have a lot of high school sports and things like that so when you hear the opportunity to go see a sporting event, especially when it's as exiting as hockey in the middle of summer, absolutely.

In order to keep fans, coaches, players, and staff safe... the team will be following guidelines set in place by the CDC... and state of minnesota... among others.

"*d?

"*c... and state of minnesota... among others.

Social distancing and masks are both going to be required to attend the game but we're going to make it as safe as possible for not only the kids on the ice and the parents in the stands but also the fans that want to come and if you're hoping to be one of the lucky 250 fans in attendance on july 31st... ticket purchasing information is on our website at kimt dot com under the sports

"*i?

"* dot com under the sports