Case Of Missing Toddler Madeleine McCann Springs To Life Once More

13 years ago, British toddler Madeleine McCann disappeared from her family's holiday villa in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

Despite intensive searches and numerous investigations, the case went cold.

But recently, German prosecutors said they have evidence that may link a man there to the case.

It was the first major movement in the long-running and prominent case after years of little progress.

Now, CNN reports witnesses say Portuguese authorities have conducted searches in three wells.

The Portuguese Judicial Police, officers from the National Guard, and at least one diver from the fire department were involved.