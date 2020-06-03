Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Case Of Missing Toddler Madeleine McCann Springs To Life Once More
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published
Case Of Missing Toddler Madeleine McCann Springs To Life Once More

Case Of Missing Toddler Madeleine McCann Springs To Life Once More

13 years ago, British toddler Madeleine McCann disappeared from her family's holiday villa in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

Despite intensive searches and numerous investigations, the case went cold.

But recently, German prosecutors said they have evidence that may link a man there to the case.

It was the first major movement in the long-running and prominent case after years of little progress.

Now, CNN reports witnesses say Portuguese authorities have conducted searches in three wells.

The Portuguese Judicial Police, officers from the National Guard, and at least one diver from the fire department were involved.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chrissmith3gk

Chris Smith RT @KTLA: Portuguese authorities have conducted searches in three wells, according to witnesses, near where British toddler Madeleine McCan… 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Cold Case Of Missing British Toddler Maddie McCann Gets Biggest Break Since 2007 [Video]

Cold Case Of Missing British Toddler Maddie McCann Gets Biggest Break Since 2007

Thirteen years ago, 3-year-old British toddler Madeleine McCann disappeared from her parents' resort villa in Portugal without a trace. Now, Newser reports her parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, may..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:37Published