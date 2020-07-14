New Zealand held its first general election on in 1853 and other events in history | Oneindia News

Global  
 

New Zealand held its first general election on in 1853 and other events in history
The 1853 New Zealand general election was a nationwide vote to determine the shape of the New Zealand Parliament's 1st term.

It was the first national election ever held in New Zealand, although Parliament did not yet have full authority to govern the colony, which was part of the British Empire at that time.

Within three months of the passage of the Enabling Act, all parties except the Nazi Party were banned or pressured into dissolving themselves, followed on 14 July by a law that made the Nazi Party the only legally permitted party in the country.

Egyptian Rawya Ateya became the first woman to be elected to the National Assembly.

Ateya took her seat in the National Assembly on 14 July 1957.

Although another woman (Amina Shukri) was elected in the 1957 elections, her victory was only announced on 22 July, thus making Ateya the first female parliamentarian in Egypt and the whole Arab world.

On the evening of 14 July 2016, a 19-tonne cargo truck was deliberately driven into crowds of people celebrating Bastille Day in Nice, France leaving 85 people dead and more than 458 injured.

The attacker was eventually shot by the police.

