Covid-19: BCG vaccine can prevent deaths, severe infections
Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know.
Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, study on BCG vaccine, zero death reported from New York on Sunday, study suggests 10 million children may never return to school after pandemic and more.
India's new cases of the coronavirus infection reached a record high on Sunday, with the Union Health Ministry saying 28,637 new cases were identified in the 24 hours since 8 am on Saturday. The total..
New research supports the use of the tuberculosis vaccine Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) as a tool in the fight against the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to CNN researchers found that countries..
