Trump Retweets Chuck Woolery Saying 'Everyone Is Lying' About COVID-19
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published
Trump Retweets Chuck Woolery Saying 'Everyone Is Lying' About COVID-19

The 79-year-old talk and game show host took to Twitter on Monday to express his opinions about the current health pandemic.

Chuck Woolery Chuck Woolery American game show host


'Everyone is lying': Trump retweets game show host Chuck Woolery's baseless claims about COVID-19

The White House is making a concerted effort to discredit Dr. Anthony Fauci as he becomes...
CTV News - Published


