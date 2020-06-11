Clive Tyldesley ‘baffled’ after being replaced as ITV lead commentator
Clive Tyldesley says he will “miss England games so much” and has been left “upset, annoyed and baffled” after being replaced as ITV’s lead commentator.However, the veteran broadcaster says he respects ITV’s right to make the decision and will continue to work as their number two, with Sam Matterface replacing him in a role he’s held for 22 years.ITV announced on Tuesday morning that Tyldesley would no longer be the main voice of their football coverage from the start of next season.
