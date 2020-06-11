Clive Tyldesley ‘baffled’ after being replaced as ITV lead commentator Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:16s - Published 3 minutes ago Clive Tyldesley ‘baffled’ after being replaced as ITV lead commentator Clive Tyldesley says he will “miss England games so much” and has been left “upset, annoyed and baffled” after being replaced as ITV’s lead commentator.However, the veteran broadcaster says he respects ITV’s right to make the decision and will continue to work as their number two, with Sam Matterface replacing him in a role he’s held for 22 years.ITV announced on Tuesday morning that Tyldesley would no longer be the main voice of their football coverage from the start of next season. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Commentator Clive Tyldesley distraught after ITV ‘sacking’ Clive Tyldesley has reacted with dismay to being dropped by ITV as their lead commentator. The...

Team Talk - Published 2 hours ago



ITV announces legendary football commentator is being replaced after 22 years Clive Tyldesley has been ITV's lead football commentator for 22 years following a legendary career in...

Daily Star - Published 4 hours ago



