Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jürgen Klopp German association football player and manager
Klopp: City FFP verdict 'not good' for football
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16Published
'How long did it take Klopp?' Jose Mourinho confident of trophies with SpursJose Mourinho says he can win trophies at Tottenham and does not think the club need to make a "huge investment" this summer.
BBC News
'How long did it take Klopp?' - Mourinho confident of trophies with SpursJose Mourinho says he can win trophies at Tottenham and does not think the club need to make a "huge investment" this summer.
BBC News
Liverpool skipper Henderson ruled out for season, says KloppLiverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been ruled out of the rest of the Premier League champions' campaign after the midfielder sustained a knee injury in their..
WorldNews
Manchester City F.C. Association football club
City deserve an apology says defiant Guardiola
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:51Published
Pep Guardiola welcomes CAS ruling and says Man City deserve apology
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:32Published
Man City v Bournemouth: Premier League match preview
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
Jose Mourinho critical of decision to overturn Man City ban
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:24Published
Liverpool F.C. Association football club in England
Burnley end Liverpool's 100% home recordBurnley end new champions Liverpool's hopes of completing the season with a 100% Premier League home record thanks to Jay Rodriguez's second-half equaliser.
BBC News
Klopp: 'Henderson will be back with us soon'
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
UEFA Champions League European association football tournament
Champions League spot not a deal-breaker for Havertz moveBayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz would still consider a move to a club who have not qualified for next season's Champions League.
BBC News
Solskjaer on Southampton draw: We didn't expect anything else
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Obafemi strikes late as Southampton deny Man Utd winSouthampton substitute Michael Obafemi's 96th-minute equaliser prevents Manchester United from jumping up to third place and leaves their Champions League..
BBC News
Southampton score injury-time equaliser to deny Man Utd top-four spotSouthampton substitute Michael Obafemi's 96th-minute equaliser prevents Manchester United from jumping up to third place and leaves their Champions League..
BBC News
UEFA Financial Fair Play Regulations Football cultural fair-play rules in UEFA leagues
Manchester City European ban overturned - so is FFP dead?BBC Sport looks at what Manchester City's overturned ban on appeal means for football's Financial Fair Play regulations.
BBC News
CAS will hear Manchester City's appeal against a two-year ban from European competition
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:28Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources