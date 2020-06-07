Global  
 

Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 02:21s - Published
Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp

Man City appeal victory not good for football, says Klopp

Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp says Manchester City's successful appeal against a two-year UEFA ban for allegedly breaking Financial Fair Play rules is not a good day for football.

