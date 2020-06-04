Global  
 

Texas Shuts Down GOP Convention
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News
Texas Shuts Down GOP Convention

Texas Shuts Down GOP Convention

The Texas Supreme Court shut down the state’s GOP convention amid a growing number of coronavirus cases.

