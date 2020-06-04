Texas Shuts Down GOP Convention
The Texas Supreme Court shut down the state’s GOP convention amid a growing number of coronavirus cases.
🔔LETJUSTICEBESERVED🔔🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @Thomas1774Paine: Democratic Houston mayor shuts down Texas GOP convention over COVID — after he marched in protests https://t.co/H5B5oO… 16 hours ago
Dynasty.Alexis RT @FedPride: @whatifisaidit Big Story: Texas Supreme Court shuts down GOP appeal to hold in person convention in the midst of a dreadful P… 22 hours ago
Fed Pride @whatifisaidit Big Story: Texas Supreme Court shuts down GOP appeal to hold in person convention in the midst of a… https://t.co/Pctn95uJoG 22 hours ago
Bret Rowe RT @Thomas1774Paine: Democratic Houston mayor shuts down Texas GOP convention over COVID — after he marched in protests https://t.co/hAOQR2… 2 days ago
Marie RT @Thomas1774Paine: Democratic Houston mayor shuts down Texas GOP convention over COVID — after he marched in protests https://t.co/GfVlO9… 2 days ago
Republican Party Of Texas Agrees To Virtual Convention After Losing In CourtThe decision came after the state GOP was left with few options.
Texas GOP Chair Says Party Could Consider Censure Resolution Against Gov. Abbott At State ConventionTexas GOP Chairman James Dickey said Friday the state party could consider a censure resolution against Gov. Greg Abbott for his response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dallas Could Be In Running To Host Republican National ConventionNow that the Republican National Convention won't be held in North Carolina, the party's national committee is looking into other potential sites, including Dallas.