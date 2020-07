Raiders player reacts to Redskins change Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:47s - Published 2 minutes ago Raiders player reacts to Redskins change Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby says he’s on board with the Washington Redskins changing the team's name. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE TEAM'S NAME.THE TEAM ANNOUNCED IT'SIMMEDIATELY DROPPING THERACIALLY INSENSITIVE NAME ANDMASCOT...THE NEW NAME AND LOGO HAVE NOTBEEN ANNOUNCED."AS A WHOLE, THE NFL AND THENFL COMMUNITY, EVERYONE KINDOF AGREES THAT YOU KNOW, IT'STIME TO MOVE ON WITH THAT SOOBVIOUSLY THEY ALL CAMETOGETHER TO MAKE THE DECISIONAND OBVIOUSLY IT'S PROBABLY THERIGHT DECISION."CROSBY IS ALSO HOSTING ARADIOTHON ON ESPN RADIO THISWEDNESDAY...IT WILL BENEFIT "INTER-MOUNTAINPRIMARY CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL".FANS CAN LISTEN IN...DONATE AND BID ON SILENTAUCTION ITEMS DURING THEDAY-LONG EVENT.DANGEROUS HEAT....IN THE VAL





