New Images Of BLM Vandalism Suspect
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:25s - Published
New Images Of BLM Vandalism Suspect

New Images Of BLM Vandalism Suspect

Police have released new images of a man wanted for vandalizing the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower.

