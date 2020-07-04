Melania Trump Urges Americans To Wear Masks

Three Out Of Four Americans Are Wearing Face Masks To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19



More than 75% of American adults are wearing face masks when out in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The data is according to a new survey released Tuesday by the U.S.CDC. The agency.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 2 days ago

Lone Ranger? What Trump's Position On Masks Is Costing Him Politically



As the US becomes more and more wracked with novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases, governors have begun to push for a federal mandate on wearing masks. White House officials are discussing actively.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 2 weeks ago